Preston Hawkins departed this life on April 20, 2020 in Sherman from complications of several health issues. Born in Webster County, West Virginia, he grew up during The Depression under the care of his grandparents.
A member of the "Greatest Generation", he joined the U.S. Army soon after his 18th birthday in 1942, serving in the infantry, most notably in the Battle of the Bulge. Preston also served his country in the Korean War, all told eleven of his ninety-six years spent in the Army.
He worked on the B&O Railroad in West Virginia before enlisting in the Army. After his Army years he worked in Nashville for the Tennessee Corrections Department.
Preston was twice a widower. He was predeceased by two daughters and is survived by daughter Lisa and granddaughters Alexis and Sara; his good friend and caregiver Louis and two beloved dogs, Shotzy and Frenchie. He will also be greatly missed by Vera, Dave, and many more friends from DQ, Corby's, IHOP and Nick's.
According to Preston's wishes, his body has been donated to medical science. A memorial gathering is planned for a later date.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020
