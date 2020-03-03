|
|
Preston Tyler Fuselier, 28, of Sherman, passed away suddenly from this life on Friday, February 28th, 2020. Preston's unexpected passing leaves behind numerous family members and countless friends to mourn such a tremendous loss and the end of a life cut short. His absence leaves a void in the hearts of all who crossed his path and those lucky enough to have been loved by him.
The family will gather at Dannel Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and friends are welcome to share condolences and remembrances.
Preston Tyler Fuselier was born to Crystal May Fuselier and Donny Rangel on May 12, 1991 in Denison, Texas. From the moment his mother brought him home, he was immersed in love and immediately became the focal point and star of the show. He grew up in a home that was full of hugs, jokes, laughter, larger than life personalities and lessons on the meaning of love and family. He learned early on what it meant to be loved beyond measure by the people that called him "Bubba". He excelled in playing soccer and enjoyed sharing a good laugh with anyone he engaged with. He graduated from high school in Plano and attended college at Grayson County College. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed working with his hands. He eventually decided to become his own boss and venture out on his own; starting up his own construction company which allowed him the opportunity to meet help, and influence others in his community outside of his family and friends. He enjoyed the little things in life, and he did not take anything for granted because, somehow, he knew life is too short. He cherished his family and rarely ever missed a Sunday cookout at his Papaws house even if he did show up late.
Preston could light up any room with the flash of his smile or the delivery of a one-liner. He never knew an enemy or encountered a stranger. He loved without prejudice and lived his life without permission or regret. He refused to allow hatred into his heart and he never held onto anger for too long. He was too colorful to exist in a world meant to be lived in black and white.
He loved his family without condition and he never passed on an opportunity to express an "I love you". His loyalty to those he called "friend" was without question and he was the first to rally whenever he was called to defend. He will truly be missed.
So, on the days when our hearts are too heavy with sadness, remember to hold tight to the memories that he left behind because that's where we can always go to find him.
We find comfort in knowing that Preston will stand beside many people who loved him in Heaven. He is preceded in death by Great Grandparents: Erna and Winnie Mayes; Grandmother, Carolyn Bates; Grandfather, Miguel Rangel, Jr., Uncle Dolores Moreno, and Cousin, Johnny Ray Moreno.
He is survived by his mother, Crystal Fuselier; grandfather, Jerry Bates; aunts: Priscilla Arnold and Tiffany Bates; cousins: Kayton and Kaycee Arnold and Barrett Wynn; father, Donny Rangel; grandmother, Caroline Rangel; uncles: Joey and Johnny Rangel, and Jesse Moreno, Jr.; aunts: Diana Rangel, Ramona Aguirre, Gloria Moreno-Delgado, and Toni Leal; siblings: Michael Keher, Mathew Rangel, Parker Rangel, Madison Kehrer, Mollie Rangel; and a baby girl to be born in 2020.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020