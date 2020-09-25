1/
QUILBY BEN JAMES
Quilby Ben James was born on October 15, 1936, to Richard and Mattie (Moffatt) James of Cade, Oklahoma. He passed from this life on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his residence in Cade at the age of 83.
He is survived by his wife Elaine of Bennington; son, Brent Roberts of Bennington; daughter, Suzanne Fulner of Armada, MI; three granddaughters, brothers Tom James of Bennington and Benny of Glenn Heights, TX; and sisters Nacona Brinkley of Durant and Micky James of Cumberland. Family night will be from 6-7:00 PM on Friday September 25, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday September 26, 2020 at the Old Church Cemetery in Bennington, Oklahoma. Services are under the direction Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
