Quinn Junior Titsworth, 76, of Ivanhoe, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham. Brother Larry Blain will officiate. Interment will follow at Jackson Cemetery in Bennington. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Titsworth; sons, Mike Titsworth, and Matt Titsworth; daughters, Laurie Goodwin, and Trisha Oliver; brothers, Wayne Titsworth, and Don Titsworth; ten grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019