BONHAM-Quinton Eugene Jones, 81, died on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A Celebration of Life and burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, TX.
Mr. Jones is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Camper and husband Murry of Whitehouse, TX; son, Todd Jones of Colorado Springs, CO and his sister, Martha Sue Culp of Benton, KY; and two grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Turrentine~Jackson~Morrow Funeral Home of Leonard, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020