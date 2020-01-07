Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Leonard
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX 75452
(903) 587-3336
Resources
More Obituaries for QUINTON JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

QUINTON EUGENE JONES

Send Flowers
QUINTON EUGENE JONES Obituary
BONHAM-Quinton Eugene Jones, 81, died on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A Celebration of Life and burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, TX.
Mr. Jones is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Camper and husband Murry of Whitehouse, TX; son, Todd Jones of Colorado Springs, CO and his sister, Martha Sue Culp of Benton, KY; and two grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Turrentine~Jackson~Morrow Funeral Home of Leonard, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of QUINTON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -