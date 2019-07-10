|
|
|
Quinton Lee Darnell Jr., 68, of Denison, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Denison.
Quinton was cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned at this time. Arrangments are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Ann McMenamy Darnell of Denison; daughters, Jennifer Embt of Buffalo, NY, Raehanah Darnell of Austin, Maryanne Christianson of Scottsdale, AZ; son, Trey Darnell of Scottsdale, AZ; sisters, Janet Darnell of Tyler, and Jennifer Darnell-Lee of Houston; and five grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 10, 2019