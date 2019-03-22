|
Sherman-R'Niyah A. Williams, 9, passed away on Sunday, March 17th in Melissa TX.
R'Niyah was born in Wichita Falls, TX on October 10, 2019 to the loving parents DeShalea Watson and Stevie Williams. She received her education at Percy W. Niblett Elementary School. She was a very intelligent 3rd grader. R'Niyah loved to sing, dance, playing with dolls, making jokes and her doll house. She loved her family and making others smile. Preceding in her death are grandmother's: Lena F. Mason and Sandra K. Benton. R'Niyah leaves to cherish memories mother: DeShalea Watson father: Stevie Williams both of Sherman TX siblings: Dreighsean Benton and Loyalty Moore both of Sherman, Elijah Simmons of Wichita Falls, TX, Shayla Benton of Vernon, TX. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Harmony Baptist Church in Sherman. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.cravensfuneralhome.com. The Williams family is under the Personal Care of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019