Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Harmony Baptist Church
Sherman, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for R'Niyah Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R'Niyah A. Williams


2009 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
R'Niyah A. Williams Obituary
Sherman-R'Niyah A. Williams, 9, passed away on Sunday, March 17th in Melissa TX.

R'Niyah was born in Wichita Falls, TX on October 10, 2019 to the loving parents DeShalea Watson and Stevie Williams. She received her education at Percy W. Niblett Elementary School. She was a very intelligent 3rd grader. R'Niyah loved to sing, dance, playing with dolls, making jokes and her doll house. She loved her family and making others smile. Preceding in her death are grandmother's: Lena F. Mason and Sandra K. Benton. R'Niyah leaves to cherish memories mother: DeShalea Watson father: Stevie Williams both of Sherman TX siblings: Dreighsean Benton and Loyalty Moore both of Sherman, Elijah Simmons of Wichita Falls, TX, Shayla Benton of Vernon, TX. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Harmony Baptist Church in Sherman. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.cravensfuneralhome.com. The Williams family is under the Personal Care of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now