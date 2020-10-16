VAN ALSTYNE–Rachel Louise Glenn, 76, passed away at Texoma Medical Center on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Rachel was born in Denison, Texas on December 17, 1943, the daughter of Albert Payton and Julia May (Reynolds) Hollingsworth. Rachel and Roger Glenn were married in Denison on March 5, 1960. She retired as a manager from the MBNA Bank in Addison and was of the Church of Christ faith. Rachel loved to read, she often attended opera performances in Dallas, was a member of the Toastmaster's and loved watching her grandchildren grow up.
Rachel is survived by her husband of 60 years, Roger Glenn of Van Alstyne; sons, Raymond Glenn and his wife, Angela of Van Alstyne and Rodney Glenn and his wife, Misty of Denison; daughters, Lisa Ritchie and her husband, Bobby of Sherman and Tina Dill and her husband, Chris of Denison; brothers, Jerry Hollingsworth of Tulsa, OK and Victor Hollingsworth and his wife, Marie of Luella, TX; 11 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held in West Hill Cemetery in Sherman at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 with Reverend Glen Williams officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
