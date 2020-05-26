Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Rae Elnora Powell, 84 years old, died on May 21, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Rae is survived by her children, daughters – Henrietta Hines, Sherman, TX, Constance L.
Brown, Denison, TX, Dr. Hattie Powell, Denison, TX, and Monique Russell, Denison, TX, son Ronnie E. Powell, Denison, TX, and a host of grandchildren, great-
grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Both Visitation and Funeral services will be held at Fisher Funeral Home, 604 W. Main St.,
Denison, TX. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 and
Funeral services on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Ouida Lee will bring the
eulogy and Rev. Commie Linson will assist. Rae will be laid to rest at a private graveside in Magnolia Cemetery,
Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 26, 2020
