|
|
Rae Elnora Powell
Born: January 30, 1936
Homegoing:
May 21, 2020
Rae Elnora Powell was born in 1936, the only child of Lillie Mae Thomas (mother) and Jessie Brown in Whitewright, Texas. Rae attended Terrell School. Rae was a dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Rae's quiet and loving spirit shown in all she did for her family and in service to others. Her quietness hid from others her great sense of humor. You knew if she let this side show to others, it meant she liked them.
Rae spent her career serving others and was a dedicated worker for 28 years at Texoma Medical Center (TMC) in their Environmental Services department from 1973 to 2001. She believed no matter what your job was, you should present yourself in a professional manner and give your best every day. Her pride and dedication in the work she did showed in her career at TMC. Rae had missed only two days of work due to illness in nine years. She stated, "I really don't know. I do feel bad sometimes, but I'm hardly ever sick, and if I get up and get going I feel better." She retired from TMC in 2001. After retiring, Rae enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to watch court shows, especially Judge Judy.
Rae is survived by her children, daughters – Henrietta Hines, Sherman, TX, Constance L. Brown, Denison, TX, Dr. Hattie Powell, Denison, TX, and Monique Russell (Sylvester), Denison, TX, son Ronnie E. Powell (Monsita), Denison, TX, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother, Lillie Mae Coleman, father, Jessie Brown, children - Rogers Brown, Jessie J. Brown, Barbara R. Powell, and Victoria J. Powell.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home, 604 W. Main St., Denison, TX. Rev. Dr. Ouida Lee will bring the eulogy and Rev. Commie Linson will assist. Rae will be laid to rest at Magnolia Cemetery, Denison, TX.Visitation was held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Condolences may be registered at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 27, 2020