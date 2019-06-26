|
Ralph Benjamin Carney, 84, of Whitesboro, died June 21, 2019 at his residence in Whitesboro.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Tioga United Methodist Church in Tioga. Rev. Rebecca Grogan will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Tioga United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro.
He is survived by his wife, Germaine Carney of Whitesboro; daughters, Debbie Sweets of Seattle, WA, and Monique Preston of Sadler; sons, Kenneth Glaze of Austin, and Christopher Glaze of Waco; brothers, Richard Carney, and Clifford Carney; sister, Mary Swindle; and two grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 26, 2019
