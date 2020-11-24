BONHAM–A Celebration of Life for Reverend Ralph Brown, age 72, of Bonham, TX will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Fannin Bible Baptist Church. Bro. Louis Holmes and Dr. Bobby Glaze will officiate. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX. Mr. Brown left his earthly life and entered his eternal life on Friday, November 13, 2020 with his family by his side.

Ralph Lynn Brown was born on September 10, 1948 in Borger, TX to James Almer and Bessie Lee (Chumley) Brown.

Ralph is survived by wife, Peggy Brown of Bonham, TX; son, Robert Zas and wife Michelle of Janesville, WI; son, Jeffrey Brown of Bonham, TX; son, James Brown and wife Ashley of Bonham, TX; brother, Kenneth Brown of Bonham, TX; brother, Raymond Brown of Lubbock, TX; brother, Don Wilks of Bonham, TX; sister, Merle Morton of Lubbock, TX; sister, Evelyn Louderback of Pottsboro, TX; 9 grandchildren.

