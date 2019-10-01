Home

Hon. Ralph C. LaFollett 94 passed away peacefully on Monday at his home. Born in Collin County to Austin and Ella Mae LaFollett, he grew up tending the family cotton fields before going into the Navy. Ralph served in the Pacific theater of WWII. He returned to McKinney, married Evelyn Cates, and started his family. He went to work for the Lone Star Gas Company for the next 34 years and beginning his efforts to help the communities he served. Ralph help bring the utility of natural gas to all homes in the South Grayson and North Collin Counties. During this time, he earned the Citizen of the year from the Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce, assisted as a night watchman in Van Alstyne, serve with the Grayson County Sheriff Posse. Upon his retirement, Ralph was the manager for South Grayson Water District and earned his Class B Water License from the State of Texas. He also started driving the school bus for the Van Alstyne Independent School District and for over 15 years safely carry hundreds of children to school and events. Ralph was asked to run for Justice of the Peace and was elected to three terms before retiring. Ralph was a member of the Mantua Masonic Lodge #209 A.F. & A.M. for 65 years and served as worshipful master in 2013. He received his 32 degree with the lodge. He was also part of the Rotary, Cub Scouts, and the Grayson County Sheriff Citizens Association. Ralph was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Van Alstyne. Throughout his entire life his greatest love was his family and in later years his grand and great grandchildren. Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, wife Evelyn, son Bruce, brother Basil. Ralph is survived by his sons and daughters-in-laws Charles and Susan LaFollett of Van Alstyne, Duane and Greta LaFollett of Sarasota, Fl. Grand Children Brad LaFollett and wife Stacey, Brittany LaFollett and partner Winston Edwards, Caroline Dunn and husband Andrew, and Doug LaFollett; Great Grand Children Zoe and Mia LaFollett, niece Julie LaFollett. Thank you to the Home Hospice of Sherman and Home Instead for their care.



Visitation and celebration to remember our father will be 7-9 on Wednesday at the Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne. Memorial Graveside with Masonic and Military Honors will be at 10:30 on Friday October 4th at Williams Cemetery in McKinney.



Services are under the direction Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.



Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019
