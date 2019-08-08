|
Ralph Wayne Ridinger, 81, of Lufkin, TX, died Friday, August 2, 2019 at his residence in Lufkin.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Wayne Roberson will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Ridinger of Lufkin; daughters, Wynonne Beall (Allen) of Shreveport, Terri McDowell of Denison, and Angela Ward (Dave) of Lantana; sons, Bart Ridinger (Kimberly) of Denison, and Dennis Ridinger (Cheryl) of Vidor; brothers, Jerry Don Ridinger of Lewisville, Lonnie Dale Ridinger (Linda), and William Paul Ridinger (Marie) of Denison; sisters, Brenda Spillman (Raymond) of Denison, and Glenda Overturf of Fort Worth; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
