Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroway Funeral Home - Lufkin
2704 S. John Redditt Dr
Lufkin, TX 75904
(936) 634-2255
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Carroway Funeral Home - Lufkin
2704 S. John Redditt Dr
Lufkin, TX 75904
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Courtyard by Marriott, Bluebonnet Room
2130 S. 1st Street,
Lufkin,, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Ridinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Wayne "PawPaw" Ridinger

Send Flowers
Ralph Wayne "PawPaw" Ridinger Obituary
Ralph Wayne Ridinger, 81, of Lufkin, TX, died Friday, August 2, 2019 at his residence in Lufkin.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Wayne Roberson will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Ridinger of Lufkin; daughters, Wynonne Beall (Allen) of Shreveport, Terri McDowell of Denison, and Angela Ward (Dave) of Lantana; sons, Bart Ridinger (Kimberly) of Denison, and Dennis Ridinger (Cheryl) of Vidor; brothers, Jerry Don Ridinger of Lewisville, Lonnie Dale Ridinger (Linda), and William Paul Ridinger (Marie) of Denison; sisters, Brenda Spillman (Raymond) of Denison, and Glenda Overturf of Fort Worth; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.