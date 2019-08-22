|
Ralph Wesley Bevan, of Sherman, Texas, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Texoma Healthcare in Sherman, Texas at the age of 100.
Ralph was born the son of Herbert E. and Percis Rose (Hollowell) Bevan on Friday, November 15, 1918 in Wichita, Kansas. As young boy, Ralph enjoyed caddying at a local golf course and did so after graduating from high school. He then worked for a few months at a drug store but quit the job because of the escalating conflict in Europe. So against his family's Quaker religious beliefs he and three of his brothers joined the miltary. "We hated to see what was going on over in Europe with Hitler and everything," he said. "We thought that if we could help get this thing over with, we would help." Ralph was a member of the US Navy where he specialized in servicing radios. His experience served his well after his military service. Ralph moved back to Wichita, married Isabel A. (Smith) and began work for an aircraft company. He eventually built a name for himself and started his own aircraft radio business, Bevan Rabell, which still operates today under the name Bevan Aviation. He eventually sold the company and, following his wife's death, moved to the Texoma area. His wonderful spirit will be missed by those that knew him.
Survivors include his brother, Herbert Bevan of Wichita, Kansas; numerous nieces and nephews and two special friends: Sandra Garrett and Betty Wilkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brothers: Bill, Carles and James Bevan.
Graveside services for Ralph will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Argonia Cemetery, Argonia, Kansas.
Arrangements are by Cornejo|Day Funeral Home & Crematory, Wellington, Kansas.
