Ramon "Pee Wee" Aguirre Sr., 88years, passed away at his home in Sherman on February
16, 2020. A rosary for Pee Wee will be recited at 6:00pm Friday, February 21, 2020 with visitation to follow from 6:30-8:00pm at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
Pee Wee was born May 17, 1931 in Raymondville, Texas to the late Alejao Aguirre and Ceclia Conteresas Aguirre.
Ramon was known around Sherman as "Pee Wee". He was kind, generous, hardworking, and provided a strong positive example of what a husband and father should be for his children to live by. He was an amazing storyteller and enjoyed to going to the casino. His family and friends will miss his smiling face and him waving to everyone along the street as they passed.
Pee Wee is survived by his daughters; Jane Ojeda and Rode Rodriguez; sons, Ramon Aguirre Jr. and Rene Aguirre; sister, Santos Galban; brother, Leonard Aguirre; sister, Petra Ramiez; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife Piedad Hernandez-Aguirre.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020