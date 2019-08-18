|
Ramon Garza Flores 76, of Cartwright, Oklahoma died Tuesday in Colbert, Oklahoma.
A funeral service for will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Cunningham Funeral Home with Pastor Javier Garcia officiating. Family hour will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
He is survived by children Irma Flores Rodriguez of Georgetown, Ramon Flores, Anita Flores and Angie Flores all of Amarillo; sister Frances Ortega of Spearman; and 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019