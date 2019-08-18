Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunningham Funeral Homes - Colbert
111 Burney St
Colbert, OK 74733
(580) 296-2262
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramon Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramon Garza Flores

Send Flowers
Ramon Garza Flores Obituary
Ramon Garza Flores 76, of Cartwright, Oklahoma died Tuesday in Colbert, Oklahoma.
A funeral service for will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Cunningham Funeral Home with Pastor Javier Garcia officiating. Family hour will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
He is survived by children Irma Flores Rodriguez of Georgetown, Ramon Flores, Anita Flores and Angie Flores all of Amarillo; sister Frances Ortega of Spearman; and 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.