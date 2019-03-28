Ramon Orona was born December 9, 1929, in El Paso, Texas, the youngest of 13 children born to Matilde Orona Teran and Jesusita Ramirez Morena Orona. He attended El Paso schools and graduated from El Paso High School where he played basketball. Ramon's dominating presence on the court propelled his high school basketball team to win the state championship. Upon graduation from high school, Ramon received a basketball scholarship and attended Tyler Junior College where his basketball team was inducted into the Tyler Junior College Hall of Fame. As a 6 foot 5 inch center, Ramon was an acclaimed basketball player and was invited to play for the Mexican Olympic National basketball team.

A deeply patriotic man, Ramon joined the United States Army and served honorably during the Korean War. After being discharged from the Army, his life followed several professional paths. Wherever he was, his passion was serving people, from volunteering in organizations that assisted the needy to fighting for equality in education. A joyful and personable man, he left an indelible impression on all, whether family, friends or anyone he met.

Ramon's biggest love was his family, and he supported his children and grandchildren by traveling the world to be involved in their passions and endeavors. One of his greatest joys, however, was teaching his grandchildren how to play basketball!

On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, Ramon answered God's call to come home. He is lovingly remembered by his children Yvonne Newman, Sylvia Feehan and husband Clint Feehan, Raymond Orona and wife Rosalyn Orona, Linda Levy, Montserrat Estes and husband Jake Estes.

He is also survived by his grandchildren Linda Ogle and husband Charles Ogle, Wayne Scott, Eric Newman, Branden Newman, Camille Greene and husband Ralph Greene, Savannah Wegener and husband Casey Wege ner, Clinton Feehan, Joaquin Orona, Santiago Orona, Anastacia Orona, Catalina Orona, Wayne Levy, Jason Levy, Thalia Estes, Alex Estes, Colby Estes, and Addison Estes as well as eight great-grandchild ren and many nieces and nephews.

Ramon is predeceased by his parents, his daughter Irene Scott (surviving husband Manny Scott), and his twelve brothers and sisters.

The homegoing service for Ramon Orona will be at Waldo Funeral Home,Sherman at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 28 with family visitation at 2 p.m. preceding the service. Pastor Ryan Cernero of Faith Church will conduct the service assisted by Caleb Dupuis. Music will be provided by the Faith Church Worship Leaders led by Todd Estes.

Pallbearers are Raymond Orona, Jake Estes, Eric Newman, Branden Newman, Wayne Levy and Jason Levy. Interment conducted by Pastor Ryan Cernero will immediately follow the service at Friendship Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Family Life Center Fund at Faith Church, 1800 Heritage Parkway in Sherman 75092.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home of Sherman and were coordinated by Sylvia Brown. For more information, please refer to their website at waldofuneralhome.com.

The family of Ramon Orona wishes to thank the staff of Clyde Cosper Veterans Home and Hospice Plus for their exceptional loving care. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019