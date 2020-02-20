Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
RANDALL DWAYNE WELLS

RANDALL DWAYNE WELLS Obituary
Randall Dwayne Wells (Randy) 67, of Denison, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at Carrus Hospital in Sherman, Texas.
Mr. Wells is survived by his family, wife, Barbara Wells of Denison, TX; daughters, Jenny Wells of Austin and Carry Wells of Denison, stepchildren, Debbie Wilson, Russell Snider, Erick Snider; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and sister, Judy Wells of Denison, TX.
Funeral service for Mr. Wells will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Dana Blackwell officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020
