|
|
Randall Dwayne Wells (Randy) 67, of Denison, was called to his heavenly home Monday, February 17, 2020, while a patient at Carrus Hospital in Sherman, Texas.
Randy was born October 27, 1952, in Cordova, Alabama, the son of Woodrow and Thelma (Walker) Wells. He married the love of his life, Barbara Brickett Wells in 1982. For 48 years, he worked as an electronics engineer and Chief Engineer for KXII television station. He was an electronics genius. Randy loved music and was an accomplished guitarist and singer. He was best known locally for his blues and rock music played in the 1970-80s band "Bittersweet." Those that new Randy well will remember him as a quick witted, humorous, extremely intelligent, talented but humble man. He was a kind and loving husband, dad, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Wells leaves behind his beloved family, wife, Barbara Wells of Denison, TX; daughters, Jenny Wells of Austin and Carry Wells of Denison, stepchildren, Debbie Wilson and husband, Duke; Russell Snider, Erick Snider; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and sister, Judy Wells of Denison, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents Woodrow and Thelma Wells, brother Harold and sister Janet.
Funeral service for Mr. Wells will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Dana Blackwell officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends will gather to visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020