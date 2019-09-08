|
Randy Clay Hunn, 51, of Sherman, TX, went to be with the Lord on September 5, 2019. Randy was born on July 22, 1968 in Farmers Branch, TX.
He is survived by his mother, Priscilla Key, of Sherman, TX, Aunt Martha Bradshaw of Sherman, TX, cousin, Adam Bradshaw, of Sherman, TX, cousin, Sarah Smith of Melissa, TX, other family and friends.
Randy is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Hunn.
Visitation and funeral service will be at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX, on Monday, September 9, 2019. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. and the funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Chaplain Dennis Gray and Chaplain George Wade. Interment will be at Cedarlawn Cemetery, Sherman, TX.
Serving as pallbearers will be Adam Bradshaw, Micah Bradshaw, Winfred Robinson, Henry Robinson, James Robinson and Sean Stubsten.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019