Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Cedarlawn Memorial Park
Raquel V. Lucas Fugett

Raquel V. Lucas Fugett Obituary
ANNA–Ms. Raquel V. Lucas Fugett, 41, of Anna, passed away on April 2, 2020 at Medical City Hospital in McKinney, TX.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Friday April 10, at Cedarlawn Memorial Park.
Raquel is survived by her parents, Robert & Altha Fugett, of Anna, Sisters; LaCretia King (James) of Wichita, KS and Cris Alexander of Allen, grandparents; Lillie Lucas, Lois Phelps and Carole Parramore.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 8, 2020
