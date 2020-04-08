|
ANNA–Ms. Raquel V. Lucas Fugett, 41, of Anna, passed away on April 2, 2020 at Medical City Hospital in McKinney, TX.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Friday April 10, at Cedarlawn Memorial Park.
Raquel is survived by her parents, Robert & Altha Fugett, of Anna, Sisters; LaCretia King (James) of Wichita, KS and Cris Alexander of Allen, grandparents; Lillie Lucas, Lois Phelps and Carole Parramore.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 8, 2020