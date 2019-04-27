Raven Ashelle Loehr passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 in Sherman, Texas. She was born February 27, 1990 to Rachelle Ponder and Ray Loehr. Her step-father, Rusty Ponder, became a father to Raven when she was 2 years old.

Raven was a Christian and was elated to be baptized about a year ago. She is at home with her Heavenly Father now.

Raven was also a member of the Choctaw Nation through her father's family.

Raven won our hearts as a child with her sunny smile sense of humor, and playful spirit. She loved playing in the 'big hole' in her grandmother Ponder's front yard. Raven took karate and learned french horn and guitar as a youth.

Raven's brother, Austin Ponder was born when Raven was 12 years old. Raven was all smiles and held her mother's hand during the delivery.

Raven attended school in Denison. As an adult she worked a short time at Jimmie John's. Health problems limited her ability to work, but Raven loved to cook 'creatively', watching many cooking shows on television.

Raven met her companion, Tim Curry, during the last year of her life. She happily shared her life with him and enjoyed her role as a homemaker.

Raven is preceded in death by mother, Rachelle Ponder, her grandparents, Dicie and Everett Hill, and her step-grandfather, Lee Ponder.

She is survived by her father, step-father, brother and step-grandmother, Sue Ponder. Also by her half-brother William Loehr, and half-sisters, Gina Beckhum and Emri Loehr. Others surving Raven are her great-grandmother, Jessie Pearce, and her great-aunt, Gail Black. Uncles, Michael Hill and Rick Ponder, live to remember Raven. Many aunts, uncles and cousins are surviving her. Also missing her is her companion Tim.

A memorial gathering, hosted by her mother's family, at Waterloo Park Pavillion, will be held May 3, 2019 from noon to 4 p.m. Check Facebook for details. A private burial will be held at another time for the immediate family.

God be with you

Raven. We love you! Published in The Herald Democrat from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019