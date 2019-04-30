|
Ray Brown, 77, of Anna, died Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 Calvary Baptist Church in Anna. Arrangements are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria; children, Rick Willis, Kim Wright, Sue Flatt, Jason Shelton; brother Ronny (Linda); Three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 30, 2019
