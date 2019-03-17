(1921-2019)

CEDAR FALLS - Ray Gene "Pete" Wilson, 97, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, formerly of New Mexico, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

He was born May 30, 1921 in Trenton, Texas, son of Alfred C. and Edna Jo (Watson) Wilson. He married Oleta Norris on February 7, 1942 in Durant, Oklahoma. She preceded him in death on August 5, 2012.

He worked as a machinist with ACF and then GE, retiring in 1988.

Mr. Wilson is survived by one daughter, Janette (Wayne) Kohls of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Scott.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 19 in the Chapel on the Hill at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. Rev. Steve Rice will officiate with services under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019