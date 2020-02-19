Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
RAY HARRINGTON

RAY HARRINGTON Obituary
Ray Sam Harrington, 85, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Harrington is survived by his family, wife, Sue Lain Harrington; daughters, Sandra Barker and Gail Easley; sons, Buryman Harrington and James Harrington; two grandsons, one great grandson, one niece, and a host of friends and extended family members.
A Celebration of Life Service was held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Park Avenue Church of Christ with Minister Todd Catteau officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020
