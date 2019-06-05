|
Ray Lee Burns, 83, of Denison, died Monday, June 3, 2019, in Denison.
A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8 at Fisher Funeral Chapel in Denison. Bobby Fisher and Robert Richardson will officiate. A family visitation will be 7 to 9 p.m., June 7 at the funeral home.
He is survived by wife Ann Burns of Denison; sons, Jimmy Burns of Denison, Bryan Burns of Denison, Ricky Potter, Randy Potter of Landon, and Robbie Potts of Seagroves; daughter, Sharlote Cathey of Denison; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; brother, Clay Burns of Pottsboro; and sister, Geneva Walker of Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 5, 2019
