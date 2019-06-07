On Monday, June 3, 2019, the Lord called Ray Lee Burns, 83, of Denison to his heavenly home while surrounded by his family.

Ray was born May 25, 1931, in Pottsboro 'at the bottom of Lake Texoma' the son of George and Vera (Lewis) Burns. He graduated from Denison High School. Ray worked as a Service Manager at Highport for 40 years. He was also a member of the Denison Elks. One of his proudest accomplishments was helping build the Saint Lawrence Seaway in New York where he met his first wife. On February 11, 1992, Ray married the love of his life, Ann Davis, who cared for him like no one else could have.

Ray never met a stranger and if you met him you knew immediately the witty character he was. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He made many life-long friends playing dominoes, a game he loved. Over the years, he was a member of Hagerman Baptist Church and College Blvd Baptist Church. Ray's biggest joy was spending time with family and friends; he kept his family close by at the 'Burns Compound'. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Ray leaves behind his beloved family, wife of 27 years, Ann Burns of Denison; sons, Jimmy 'Bo' (Lily) Burns of Denison; Bryan (Tracy) Burns of Denison; daughter, Sharlote (Marshall) Cathey of Denison; sons, Ricky Potter of Denison, Randy Potter of Landon, and Robbie Seagroves of Howe; sixteen grandchildren, Gemma Purser, Arial Dawson, Amy Williams, Justin Burns, Hunter, Cooper and Kensler Cathey, Ricky and Dustin Potter, Jason and Matthew Potter, Logan Seagroves, CJ Jones, Seth Sykes, Kaili and Aidan Potter; thirteen great-grandchildren; twin brother, Clay (Janice) Burns of Pottsboro; and sister, Geneva Walker of Denison.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Beverly Burnham Burns Gill; son, Larry Burns; brother, Earnestine 'Red' Burns; and sisters, Jane Sloan and Evelyne Deaton.

Funeral service for Ray will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Bobby Hancock and Pastor Robert Richardson officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Following the service Ray will be cremated according to his wishes and at a later date will be laid to rest at Georgetown Cemetery.

Published in The Herald Democrat on June 7, 2019