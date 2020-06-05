Heaven gained an expert crappie fisherman on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Ray Lynn "Butch" Meek passed away peacefully at Medical City Hospital in Dallas. He was a long-time resident of Ector, TX, and member of Ector Baptist Church.
A memorial service has been planned for Saturday evening, June 6th, at 6:00 p.m., at the Meek's home in Ector, TX. All family and friends are invited to attend this special service led by Rev. Zach Williams, assisted by David Caylor. A graveside service will immediately follow at the Carson Cemetery in Ector, led by Bro. Kenneth Womack.
Ray Lynn Meek was born in Bonham, TX, on September 27, 1946, to Paul Ethridge Meek and Letha Marie Jacobs Meek. He grew up in a loving home in the Sandy Community, making wonderful memories with his siblings and friends along the banks of the Red River. On August 13, 1966, Ray married his soulmate and the love of his life, Lou Ann Beazley Meek of Ector. Together, they built a special life in a loving home in Ector, TX. Ray worked as a machine operator at the General Cable in Bonham until his retirement in 2005.
Ray Meek was known to many as Butch or Baby Ray. When he wasn't mowing his yard, working in his garden, or tinkering at the pawn shop, he could be found on the lake fishing for crappie. He enjoyed life to the fullest, always smiling, and cracking jokes with those around him. Ray Meek may have been a small man in stature, but his sweet heart and larger than life personality brought tremendous joy to his family and friends. As a father, he raised his sons, Kirk and Kip, to enjoy motorcycles, race cars and Nascar. He was a wonderful Poppy who doted on his grandsons, Garrett and Colby, constantly showing them the value of family and love for one another. He was especially happy to have his great-grandson, Carter, in his life, and was looking forward to the birth of his great-granddaughter, Phoebe.
Ray Meek is survived by his wife, Lou Ann Meek; two sons, Kirk Meek and wife, Tricia of Ivanhoe, and Kip Meek and wife, Jayme of Telephone; grandsons, Garrett Meek and wife, Emily of Sherman and Colby Meek of Dodd City; great-grandson, Carter Peters of Sherman; brothers, Bob Womack of Kaufman, Kenneth Womack and wife, Shirley of Bonham; sisters Jean Jones of Athens and Paula Smith of McKinney; sisters-in-law Beckey Herpeche and husband Charles, and June Stephens and husband Orland. He has many beloved nieces and nephews who will remember their fond memories of Uncle Butch. Special friends, T. and Buster Easley, were like sons to Butch and spent many hours growing up with the Meek boys.
Mr. Meek was preceded in death by his parents of Sandy, brother, Jerry Meek and wife Frankie; sister, Mary Cooley, brother-in-law, Joe Smith, and sister-in-law, Louise Womack.
Pallbearers for Ray Meek will be Tony Smith, Darrell Smith, Dwain Womack, Kenney Womack, Scott Johnson, T. Easley, Buster Easley, and Lloyd Haggard.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 5, 2020.