Ray Mitchell, 77, of Utica, died Thursday, October 24, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Utica Baptist Church in Utica. Rev. John Heath will officate. Final resting place will be the Highland Cemtery in Durant.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Cora Nelson of Utica, Becky Simmons of Utica, and Karl Mitchell of Utica; brothers, Bobby Mitchell of Utica, and Donny Mitchell of Utica; sister, Peggy Fredrick of Utica; seven granchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019