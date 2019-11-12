|
Ray Reagan Myers Sr., 89, of Fredericksburg, TX, died Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Fredericksburg.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Duncan Myers of Fredericksburg, TX; sons, James Dru Myers of Lewisville, and Ray Reagan Myers, Jr. of Denton; and sister, Jessie Louise Lawson of Tulsa.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019