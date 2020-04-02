|
Ray Neal Caldwell, age 95, of Rowlett, Texas went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was a much-loved and respected son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Ray is survived by sons Alan and wife Jeanette of Colleyville, Texas, and Tim and wife Cheryl of Rowlett, Texas; 2 granddaughters, 2 grandsons, 3 great-granddaughters, brothers, Arthur Caldwell of Bonham and Newman Caldwell of Ector, and sister Dean McLinsky of Bowie.
Mr. Caldwell will lie in state at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, Texas on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 from the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for those that would like to come by for viewing and to sign the register book. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the in honor of Ray Caldwell.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 for immediate family only in Trenton, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020