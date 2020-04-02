Home

Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Lying in State
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
Trenton, TX
View Map
RAY NEAL CALDWELL


1924 - 2020
RAY NEAL CALDWELL Obituary
Ray Neal Caldwell, age 95, of Rowlett, Texas went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was a much-loved and respected son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Ray is survived by sons Alan and wife Jeanette of Colleyville, Texas, and Tim and wife Cheryl of Rowlett, Texas; 2 granddaughters, 2 grandsons, 3 great-granddaughters, brothers, Arthur Caldwell of Bonham and Newman Caldwell of Ector, and sister Dean McLinsky of Bowie.
Mr. Caldwell will lie in state at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, Texas on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 from the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for those that would like to come by for viewing and to sign the register book. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the in honor of Ray Caldwell.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 for immediate family only in Trenton, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020
