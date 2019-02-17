POTTSBORO - Ray "Robbie" Robertson, 82, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Beacon Hill Nursing Home in Denison.

Robbie was born in Winchester, Kansas on March 12, 1936, the son of Lee William and Sadie Irene (Pemberton) Robertson. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy, joining when he was 17 years old and serving from 1952-1974. He worked for the City of Pottsboro after he retired from the Navy. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, American Legion and the VFW.

Robbie is survived by his sons, Rocky Robertson of California, Ricky Robertson of Pottsboro, Dicky Robertson of Arizona, Jimmy Robertson and Robbie Robertson both of Pottsboro.; daughters, Shirley Basset of Sherman, Toni Simpson of Lincoln, Oregon, Sheri Khan of Newport, Oregon and Rusty Villarreal of Salem, Oregon; the mother of his children, Bonnie Hutchison and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

As he wished, he has been cremated and will be buried in Winchester, Kansas at a later date.

Local arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison.

Local arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison.