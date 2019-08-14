Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Ray Terrell Obituary
Ray Terrell, of Bokchito, Okla., died Sunday, August 11, 2019.
A church service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Abundant Life Texoma in Durant, Okla. Brother Roger Speer will officiate. Burial will be at Bokchito Cemetery in Bokchito. Arrangements are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Darnt.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Marie Terrell of Bokchito; son, Terry Ray Terrell of Liberty, Okla.; daughter, Marilyn Marie Dill of Bokchito; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019
