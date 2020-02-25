|
|
|
Ray Upton, 78, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his home in Pottsboro, Texas.
Mr. Upton is survived by his family, wife, Nellie Upton, son, Brian Upton, daughters, Debbie Upton, Brenda Nichols, seven grandchildren, and seventeen great grandchildren.
Funeral service for Ray will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Georgetown Baptist Church with Brother Scott Galyon officiating. Interment will follow in Georgetown Cemetery. Family and friends will gather form 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020