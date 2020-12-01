1/
RAYMOND ANDREW NORRIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RAYMOND's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Andrew Norris of Yuba, Oklahoma passed away on November 26, 2020 at the age of 79 years old.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Peggy, of the home. Daughters, Rita and husband, Keith Alexander of Yuba, Oklahoma, and Anita and husband, Woody Arrington of Yuba, Oklahoma. One Grandson, two Granddaughters, one Great-granddaughter. Mr. Norris is also survived by his sisters, Martie Clement and Margie Taylor.
Graveside services for Raymond will be on Tuesday,10:00 AM, December 1, 2020 at the Yarnaby Pavilion, in Yarnaby Cemetery, Yarnaby, Oklahoma with Rev. Ronnie Ball officiating.
Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved