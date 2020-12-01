Raymond Andrew Norris of Yuba, Oklahoma passed away on November 26, 2020 at the age of 79 years old.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Peggy, of the home. Daughters, Rita and husband, Keith Alexander of Yuba, Oklahoma, and Anita and husband, Woody Arrington of Yuba, Oklahoma. One Grandson, two Granddaughters, one Great-granddaughter. Mr. Norris is also survived by his sisters, Martie Clement and Margie Taylor.

Graveside services for Raymond will be on Tuesday,10:00 AM, December 1, 2020 at the Yarnaby Pavilion, in Yarnaby Cemetery, Yarnaby, Oklahoma with Rev. Ronnie Ball officiating.

Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

