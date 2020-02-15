|
|
Carl Raymond Doshier, 61, of Denison, entered into eternal life, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Denison, Texas. He was born April 1, 1958 in Wichita Falls, Texas the son of Carl and Elnora Jonell (Wylie) Doshier.
Raymond attended Denison High School. He began working for the Katy Railroad and later the Union Pacific. He also owned and operated Doshier Welding. Raymond loved the outdoors, especially hunting, camping, fishing and spending time with his family. Raymond was a loyal brother and friend, always there for whoever needed him. Although his passing leaves a void in all of our lives, he will live on forever in our hearts.
Raymond leaves behind his beloved family, wife, Brenda Doshier of Denison, TX; son, Dustin Doshier of Lewisville, TX; daughter, Kimberly Meredith of Flower Mound, TX; granddaughters, Mila Doshier of Lewisville, TX; and Charlotte Meredith of Flower Mound, TX; sisters, Darla Doshier of Kingwood, TX; Gale Doshier Wood of Oklahoma City, OK; Cathy Doshier of Denison, TX; Gay Nell Doshier of McKinney, TX; brother, Doss Doshier of Denison, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Jonell Doshier and brother, David Doshier.
Raymond will be cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 15, 2020