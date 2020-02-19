Home

RAYMOND DOSHIER Obituary
Carl Raymond Doshier, 61, of Denison, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Raymond is survived by his family, wife, Brenda Doshier of Denison, TX; son, Dustin Doshier of Lewisville, TX; daughter, Kimberly Meredith of Flower Mound, TX; two granddaughters, sisters, Darla Doshier of Kingwood, TX; Gale Doshier Wood of Oklahoma City, OK; Cathy Doshier of Denison, TX; Gay Nell Doshier of McKinney, TX; and brother, Doss Doshier of Denison, TX.
Raymond was cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned.
Arrangements were under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020
