Raymond Jim Holder, 78, of Denison, passed from this life September 21, 2020.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 23 at 3 p.m. at Carson Cemetery, Ector Texas. Services are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home, Denison Texas.
Raymond was born February 27, 1942 in Durant OK to Fannie Mae Blackburn Holder and Alford J Holder. He was the second of four children and the last remaining survivor of his immediate family.
He worked for Burlington Industries for 27 years until they closed their doors. He later went to work for Cytec-Fiberite in Greenville from which he retired in 2004.
While working at Burlington, Raymond, a 32 year old bachelor, met the love of his life, Carol Jean Hopson Evans. He not only fell in love with her but also her 6 children and they were married January 17, 1975. He raised and loved us all as his own. He was the best father and grandfather anyone could ask for. As big as the holes in our hearts are, we are so thankful he chose us and loved us for the last 45 years.
Raymond was preceded in death by his beloved wife Carol, his parents and siblings, JB Holder, Mandy Whitehead and Joyce Spears.
Survivors include his 6 children by choice Sharon Kring, Shirley Collum, Debbie Johnson, JoAnn Foster, Karen Tate and Bill Evans. There are 9 grandchildren who were the light of his life, Mark Collum, Michael Collum, Matthew Collum, Kristy Toombs, Misty Farrell, Stephanie Rainwater, Chris Evans, Chad Evans and Geoff Kring. He was blessed with 10 great grandchildren, Landon, Brooklyn, Kaylee and Brayden Collum, Cammi Crow, Addison Toombs, Talan Gleason, Logan, Cadence and Easton Farrell. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
As he gained his angel wings we know he was met by his loving family and by his creator who had to of said, well done my good and faithful servant.
