Raymond Jim Holder, 78, of Denison, passed from this life Monday, September 21, 2020.

Mr. Holder is survived by his family, children, Sharon Kring, Shirley Collum, Debbie Johnson, JoAnn Foster, Karen Tate and Bill Evans, nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, September 23 at 3 p.m. at Carson Cemetery, Ector Texas.

Services were under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home, Denison Texas.

