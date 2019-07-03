|
Raymond Lee 'Ray Baby' Cunningham, 70, of Sherman, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Baylor Scott and White Center in Carrollton. Viewing will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Craven's Funeral Home in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at Fellowship Baptist Church in Sherman. A family visitation will be held at 7 p.m. at Progressive Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Angela Howell (Howard) of Denver, CO, Gwen Phea (Leo) of Sherman, Felicia Bailey (Stacey) of Oklahoma City, Cornelia Miller (Jeremy) of New Jersey, and Sherria Easley (Terry) of Dallas; sister, Judy Hughes; brothers, James Cravens of Sherman, Jerry Duty of Sherman, and Raymond E. Cunningham II of Sacramento, CA.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 3, 2019