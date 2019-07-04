Home

Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
Sherman, TX
More Obituaries for Raymond Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Lee "Ray Baby" Cunningham

Raymond Lee "Ray Baby" Cunningham Obituary
Mr. Raymond 'Ray Baby' Cunningham, 70, passed away on June 26 at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Carrollton. Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday July 6 at Progressive Baptist Church in Sherman. Mr. Cunningham is survived by daughters, Angela Howell (Howard) of Denver, CO, Gwen Phea (Leo) of Sherman, Felicia Bailey (Stacey) of Oklahoma City, Cornelia Miller (Jeremy) of New Jersey, Sherria Easley (Terry) of Dallas; sister, Judy Hughes; brothers, James Cravens and Jerry Duty all of Sherman, Raymond E. Cunningham II, of Sacramento, CA. Viewing will be on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by family night from 7 to 8 p.m. at Progressive Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 4, 2019
