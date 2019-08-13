|
Graveside services for Raymond Lee Simmons, formerly of Whitewright, will be 10 o'clock in the morning, Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Vittitoe Cemetery in Grayson County. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. Mr. Simmons was born in Roane, Texas in Navarro County, on November 2O, 1929, and died August 10, 2019 in Longview, Texas at the age of 89. Mr. Simmons is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bonnie Mae Crisp Simmons; one son, David Lee Simmons; three grandchildren, Christi Johnson, Tyler Simmons and Bonnie Partney; 7 great-grandchildren. Averi Johnson, Parker Johnson, Emilee Johnson, Mack Simmons, Sarah Simmons, Hallie Simmons and Jaxon Partney.
Dad was the hardest working man I ever knew, and his legacy was to pass that down to his future generations. He never took a dime that wasn't his and in his business as a builder for 40 years, His creed was integrity and to produce a product of great quality at a fair price. If there ever was a man that believed treating people right and making that his priority and not profit, He was that man. Thank you, Dad, for the things you taught me and being a great friend. You are missed already. We will be together again someday and ill finally beat you in a game of checkers!
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 13, 2019