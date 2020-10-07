1/1
RAYMOND LOYD MORAN
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RAYMOND's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, October 2, 2020 the Lord called Raymond Loyd Moran, age 76, to his heavenly home.
Mr. Moran was born February 27, 1944 in Sherman, Texas the son of Bud Riley and Ruby Lorene Hollowell Moran. Growing up, Raymond developed a deep appreciation for family. Being with his family continued to be one of his greatest joys. He leaves family and friends with treasured memories of summers at Lake Texoma and travelling around the country by RV or motorcycle. He was a longtime business owner of the Glass Center in Denton, Texas and later retired from the University of North Texas. Although his passing leaves a void in all our lives, he will live on forever in our hearts.
Mr. Moran leaves behind his beloved family, wife, Joyce Moran, children, Jeff Moran and wife, Laurie, Rod Moran and Gail, Parvaneh Stepheson and husband, Donald, Ramona Creasy, Djuna Forrester and husband Mark, Kelley Carroll, Jeff Foster and wife, Krista, Amy Cook twenty-four grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. He also leaves his earliest partners in crime, brothers Richard Moran and wife, Anna, Randy Moran, sister, Ruby Belken and sister-in-law, Pat Moran, sister-in-law Jan Hagy and husband Tom not to mention innumerable nieces, nephews and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bud Robert Moran and brother-in-law Joe Belken.
Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at DeBerry Funeral Home Chapel, 2025 W University Dr, Denton, Texas.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved