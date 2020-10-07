On Friday, October 2, 2020 the Lord called Raymond Loyd Moran, age 76, to his heavenly home.
Mr. Moran was born February 27, 1944 in Sherman, Texas the son of Bud Riley and Ruby Lorene Hollowell Moran. Growing up, Raymond developed a deep appreciation for family. Being with his family continued to be one of his greatest joys. He leaves family and friends with treasured memories of summers at Lake Texoma and travelling around the country by RV or motorcycle. He was a longtime business owner of the Glass Center in Denton, Texas and later retired from the University of North Texas. Although his passing leaves a void in all our lives, he will live on forever in our hearts.
Mr. Moran leaves behind his beloved family, wife, Joyce Moran, children, Jeff Moran and wife, Laurie, Rod Moran and Gail, Parvaneh Stepheson and husband, Donald, Ramona Creasy, Djuna Forrester and husband Mark, Kelley Carroll, Jeff Foster and wife, Krista, Amy Cook twenty-four grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. He also leaves his earliest partners in crime, brothers Richard Moran and wife, Anna, Randy Moran, sister, Ruby Belken and sister-in-law, Pat Moran, sister-in-law Jan Hagy and husband Tom not to mention innumerable nieces, nephews and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bud Robert Moran and brother-in-law Joe Belken.
Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at DeBerry Funeral Home Chapel, 2025 W University Dr, Denton, Texas.
