RAYMOND LOYD MORAN
Raymond Loyd Moran, age 76, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 in Pottsboro, Texas.
Mr. Moran is survived by his family, wife, Joyce Moran, children, Jeff Moran, Rod Moran, Gail, Parvaneh Stepheson, Ramona Creasy, Djuna Forrester, Kelley Carroll, Jeff Foster, Amy Cook, twenty-four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, brothers, Richard Moran, Randy Moran, sister, Ruby Belken and innumerable nieces, nephews and good friends.
Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at DeBerry Funeral Home Chapel, 2025 W University Dr, Denton, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
