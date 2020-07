Or Copy this URL to Share

SHERMAN–Raymond Mark Stackhouse, age 85, of Sherman, Texas passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Sherman.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Holloway Cemetery

Visitation will be on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.

