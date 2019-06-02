Home

Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
Rosehill Cemetery
Bells, TX
Reatha Chesnut Abshire

Reatha Chesnut Abshire Obituary
A Celebration of Life for Reatha Chesnut Abshire, 52, of Sherman, will be held on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home. Pastor Leland Samuelson will officiate. Interment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery in Bells, Texas. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, June 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home.
Reatha was born on November 9, 1966 in Sherman to Larry and Anna Abshire. She was raised in Sherman and went to Sherman schools, graduating from Sherman High in 1985. She attended Grayson County College and became a paralegal for a local law firm. She married and had a son, Spencer West. She was a wonderful dancer and taught lessons at Cutter's for many years. She loved dancing with her dad Larry, at his nightclub and being the center of attention. She was devoted to everyone she knew and a loyal, fierce friend. No matter how bad she was feeling because of her health, she was persistent in being positive and spreading that to others.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Larry Abshire and Anna Stewart. She is survived by her son, Spencer West and boyfriend Jed Martinez of Dallas; brother Warren Orr and wife Darcy of Paris, TX; nephew, Bruce Orr of Paris, TX; and numerous friends and extended family.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.Dannelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 2, 2019
