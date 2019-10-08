|
|
Funeral services for Reba Brown will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday October 8 at the Savoy United Pentecostal Church. Rev. Virgil Cornwell and Pastor Robert Eades will officiate. Burial will
follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Bells, TX with Matthew Spivey, Michael Nicholson, Kole Collins, Chance Collins, Phillip Brown, and Chris Elliott serving as pallbearers. Mrs. Brown, 88, passed away Saturday, October 5 at Texoma Medical Center.
Reba was born April 14, 1931 in Denison, TX to the late Bose and Victoria Richerson. On December 14, 1948 she and Leonard Brown were married in Sherman, TX. Mrs. Brown was a hard working woman who throughout the years worked at the Cotton Mill, Diaper Jeans, Levi's, and Wal-Mart. She loved being outdoors. She enjoyed camping, traveling, gardening, canning, and cooking. She and Leonard were instrumental in the construction of the Savoy United Pentecostal Church and she remained a dedicated and active member.
Mrs. Brown is survived by two sons, Jerry Brown and wife Dena of Gladewater and Mark Brown and wife Sandra of Denison; two daughters-in-law, Linda Brown and Bonnie Brown, both of Savoy; twelve grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons Mike and Glenn Brown, five brothers, and two sisters.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday, October 7 at the Savoy United Pentecostal Church. Memorials may be made to the Savoy UPC Building Fund. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019