REBA NELL ADAMS
In loving memory of Reba Nell Adams. Reba was born on the 14th of January in year of 1939 in Van Alstyne, Texas. She left the world to be with her brothers and sisters in heaven on September 25th, 2020. Reba left behind two daughters, Lisa Briscoe and Pam Hubbard, and two sons, David Medler and Mike Stone, and her 4 grandchildren, along with four great granddaughters. Reba was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Services will be held on Wednesday, September 30th at 2:00PM at Scoggins Funeral Home located at 637 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy., Van Alstyne, Texas 75495. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
