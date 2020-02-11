Home

Wise Funeral Home
219 West Sam Rayburn Drive,
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-2161
REBECCA STROUD
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
REBECCA ANN STROUD Obituary
Memorial Services for Rebecca Ann Stroud, age 64, of Bonham, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Wise Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Michael Lawley, Rebecca's brother-in-law, will officiate. Rebecca passed away early Thursday morning, February 6, 2020 at The Heart Hospital Baylor in Denton, Texas.
Rebecca is survived by her son, Brian Stroud and wife Amy of Mesquite, Texas; daughters, Misty Stroud-Martinez and husband Paul of Ferris, Texas and Jessica Neely and husband James Schoggin of Bonham, Texas; brother, Ray Tippett of Oregon; sisters, Deborah Lawley and husband Michael of Athens, Texas, Teresa Tippett and fiancé Kenny Smith of Dallas, Texas, and Denise Rose Eudy and husband Shane of Blooming Grove, Texas; 6 grandchildren, 4 honorary grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
February is heart month. Memorial donations may be made in Rebecca's honor to the or to the Dodd City Education Foundation.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 11, 2020
